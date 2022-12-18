Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,519 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.6% in the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 582.5% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,704,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.