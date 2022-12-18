Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,718,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

