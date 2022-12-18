Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

