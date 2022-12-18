Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,579,000 after purchasing an additional 121,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MO opened at $46.56 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

