American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Down 19.3% in November

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

American Noble Gas Stock Down 9.3 %

IFNY opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. American Noble Gas has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

About American Noble Gas

American Noble Gas, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc in October 2021.

