American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Down 19.3% in November

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
American Noble Gas Stock Down 9.3 %
IFNY opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. American Noble Gas has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.00.
About American Noble Gas
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Noble Gas (IFNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.