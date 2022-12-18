American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

NYSE ARL opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at $216,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

