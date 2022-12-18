AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average of $123.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

