Amgen (AMG) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Amgen has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Amgen token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00006306 BTC on exchanges. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $104.96 million and $17,780.51 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amgen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $854.75 or 0.05094749 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00489924 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,870.09 or 0.29028263 BTC.

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.06451175 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35,664.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amgen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.