Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 3.1 %

AP opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ampco-Pittsburgh

In related news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co acquired 551,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,034,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 292,291 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.