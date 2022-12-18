Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 3.1 %
AP opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ampco-Pittsburgh
In related news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co acquired 551,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,034,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
