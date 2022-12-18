Analysts Set CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) PT at $99.75

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTGLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded CD Projekt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CD Projekt from 97.00 to 78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

CD Projekt Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CD Projekt stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

