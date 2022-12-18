Analysts Set GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target at $8.08

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRO. Oppenheimer cut GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in GoPro by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoPro by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of GPRO opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.22. GoPro has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.54 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

