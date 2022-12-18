Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price at $20.13

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 2.5 %

PAGS opened at $7.70 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boit C F David bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.