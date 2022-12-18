Analysts Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Target Price at $22.13

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Williams Trading lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,739.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,739.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after buying an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,603,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,454,000 after buying an additional 143,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,010,000 after buying an additional 316,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,963,000 after buying an additional 93,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

