Analyzing ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) and Visa (NYSE:V)

ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD – Get Rating) and Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ARTISTdirect and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 N/A Visa 1 4 19 0 2.75

Visa has a consensus target price of $248.69, indicating a potential upside of 20.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

81.5% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ARTISTdirect and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A Visa 51.03% 48.56% 19.17%

Volatility & Risk

ARTISTdirect has a beta of 11.16, meaning that its share price is 1,016% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARTISTdirect and Visa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Visa $29.31 billion 13.29 $14.96 billion $6.99 29.60

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than ARTISTdirect.

Summary

Visa beats ARTISTdirect on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARTISTdirect

ARTISTdirect, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the provision of online music network. The firm also offers multi-media content, music news and information. Its network consists of music search engine and database containing information on artists, retail goods, ecommerce offerings a wide selection of artist merchandise and music. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. has a strategic agreement with Ooredoo to provide an enhanced payment experience for Visa cardholders and Ooredoo customers in Qatar. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

