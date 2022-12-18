ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $295.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $281.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut ANSYS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.27.
ANSYS Trading Down 2.1 %
ANSYS stock opened at $242.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.83. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ANSYS
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 175.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,802,000 after acquiring an additional 446,716 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 371.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 387,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
