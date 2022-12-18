ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $295.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $281.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut ANSYS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.27.

ANSYS stock opened at $242.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.83. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 175.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,802,000 after acquiring an additional 446,716 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 371.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 387,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

