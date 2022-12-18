Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Update

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 823,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.00.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.70.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

