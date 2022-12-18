APENFT Trading Down 3.8% This Week (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, APENFT has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. APENFT has a total market cap of $125.15 million and $2.48 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

