Apollo Currency Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $904,979.63 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

