Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

AFT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,605. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

