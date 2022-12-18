Arcblock (ABT) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Arcblock (ABT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $453,962.06 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $862.16 or 0.05139438 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00487186 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.38 or 0.28865985 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

