ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Lowered to €23.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.50 ($25.79) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MT. Bank of America cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.11) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.95) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.94.

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MT opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

