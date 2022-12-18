Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0676 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $67.50 million and $14.78 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070842 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00052662 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007943 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021742 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000212 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
