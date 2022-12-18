Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. 81,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,552. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

