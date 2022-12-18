Ark (ARK) Price Down 26.1% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001658 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $47.04 million and $35.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00026120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004307 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,828,736 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

