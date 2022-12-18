Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $71.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.86.
Armstrong World Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $117.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.
Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after acquiring an additional 246,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,365 shares during the last quarter.
About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.
Featured Stories
