Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $201.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.14.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after acquiring an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

