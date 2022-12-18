ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Cap of $45.93 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, ASD has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $45.93 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00016265 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041067 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00020050 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00220442 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0694938 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,719,957.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

