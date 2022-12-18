Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,727,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,846 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $52,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after buying an additional 3,705,421 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BAC opened at $31.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $254.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

