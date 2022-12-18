Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,584 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.9% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Crown Castle worth $61,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 976.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.3 %

CCI opened at $134.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.37. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

