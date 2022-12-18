Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys 479,685 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,018,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 2.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $80,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

