Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $35.93 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $35,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $321.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

