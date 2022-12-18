Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,778 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

