Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,229,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.22. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

