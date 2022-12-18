Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in APA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in APA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in APA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $43.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

APA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

