Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases 2,851 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.84.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

