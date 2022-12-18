Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.10-$14.90 EPS.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. Atkore has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.09 and its 200-day moving average is $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 987.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 157,072 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Atkore by 248.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth $2,565,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 39.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

