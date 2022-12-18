Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.94. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $97.41 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

