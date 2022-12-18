AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 363,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,380.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,437.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,253.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 124.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

