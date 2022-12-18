Axie Infinity Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26.57 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.89 or 0.00041048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $686.08 million and approximately $26.57 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,633,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,633,480.17198853 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.86489033 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $34,143,315.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

