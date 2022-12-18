Axie Infinity Trading Down 16.3% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $6.79 or 0.00040661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $676.73 million and $29.07 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00016413 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037044 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020210 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00219077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,633,480 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,633,480.17198853 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.86489033 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $34,143,315.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.