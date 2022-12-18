AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

AXS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 864,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,250. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

