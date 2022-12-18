Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Down 21.1% in November

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 188,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AYLA shares. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Roth Capital lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.