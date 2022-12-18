Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Down 21.1% in November

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 188,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on AYLA shares. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Roth Capital lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.