B. Riley Lowers Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $4.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
LEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.32.
Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $10.18.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
