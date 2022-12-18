B. Riley Weighs in on H&E Equipment Services, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for H&E Equipment Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&E Equipment Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $47.17.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,001.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.97%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

