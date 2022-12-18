B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Update

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,540,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 14,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

BTG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 14,200,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,631,290. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $392.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.