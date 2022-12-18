Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 44 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $700.22 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $929.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

