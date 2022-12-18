Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 793 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 460.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VBR stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.36 and a 200-day moving average of $158.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

