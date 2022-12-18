Bangor Savings Bank Has $14.40 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,935,000 after buying an additional 3,254,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,725 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $81.22.

