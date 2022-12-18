Bangor Savings Bank Has $801,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 159,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 201,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69. The company has a market cap of $167.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

