Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of T stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
